More record heat possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The relentless heat is sticking around for another two to three days. Many areas will be near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday afternoon. The heat index could reach dangerous levels of 108 or higher. Only a few stray storms are expected tomorrow and Saturday.

By Sunday a disturbance over Florida will send deep tropical moisture into the area. It will likely be very hot and muggy to start the day on Sunday with storms developing over the Gulf and Mississippi and spreading west.

The chance for storms sticks around next week as we return to more normal weather for late June and early July with highs closer to 90 each day.

