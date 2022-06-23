NOPD Chief makes a plea to gun owners after 2-year-old boy dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chief Ferguson decided to make a plea to the public after what he calls a concerning trend of negligent homicides. Wednesday evening (June 22), a 2-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 8600 block of Apple Street. He says the child’s parents were detained and questioned.

They were released, but could possibly be charged pending the outcome of an investigation. The chief says there were six incidents involving injuries to youth this year.

Three incidents resulted in negligent homicides. He’s asking people to be more responsible with their weapons.

“Everyone has a constitutional right to carry a weapon of course, but we need to do so responsibly. In over 20% of our auto burglaries, this year, a firearm was taken and that is very concerning. We are asking you please, do not leave your weapons in your vehicle. Do not leave your weapon in a place where a curious child may access this weapon,” says Chief Ferguson.

The 2-year-old’s homicide was one of four homicides in the past 24 hours. Eight people were shot in different incidents across New Orleans.

Council President Helena Moreno says crime is a crisis and she’s demanding urgency moving forward with solutions to the problem.

Moreno says new analysis shows that by the end of the year, New Orleans will have the highest murder in the country and the most homicides reported in almost 30 years.

“Again, I believe that it is an unfair statement and an unfair assessment. We just have to continue to do our due diligence and remain engaged. We removed numerous guns off the streets just last week, and we removed, even more, this week,” says Chief Ferguson.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there’s been more than 140 murders so far this year. Chief Ferguson says his department cannot do it alone. Chief Ferguson says initiatives, like 12 hours shifts and Operation Golden Eagle, will take time to get results.

