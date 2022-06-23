BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in Algiers Thursday just before noon, the NOPD says.

Police responded to the scene around 11:57 a.m. in the 1600 block of Newton Street. There they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that the victim died on the scene.

No further information is currently available.

