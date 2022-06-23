NOPD investing homicide in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot in Algiers Thursday just before noon, the NOPD says.

Police responded to the scene around 11:57 a.m. in the 1600 block of Newton Street. There they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say that the victim died on the scene.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.