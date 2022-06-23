Northshore teen blinded, and another still in a coma after Venetian Isles shooting

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - For two Northshore families, what happened to their daughters on June 9 continues to haunt them.

The New Orleans Police Department says 19-year-old Jordan Mitchell from Slidell allegedly picked up two girls, 14 and 15 years old, from St. Tammany Parish, drove them to Venetian Isles, and asked the 14-year-old to have sex with him.

When she refused, he allegedly forced the 15-year-old to perform oral sex at gunpoint.

He then allegedly shot her multiple times in the body and head, the 14-year-old once in the head, and dumped them near Chef Menteur Highway and Marques Road around 5:30 in the morning.

Mitchell is now in NOPD custody facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree rape. On June 22, a magistrate judge denied a request for no bond at all. His three counts have his bond total at $1 million.

Two 17-year-olds from Slidell were also arrested on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and failure to seek assistance.

The mother of the 15-year-old did not want to be identified but she says the three male suspects were schoolmates of the teen girls.

“The truth is, they were all friends. (The girls) never thought they would do anything like this,” the mother said.

Fox 8 was informed that the two girls went with the male suspects to a nearby gas station. That’s where they were both held at gunpoint and driven out to Venetian Isles.

The 15-year-old’s mother remembers what her daughter looked like after the tragedy.

“I saw her in the hospital with her face all bloodied,” she said.

The mother says her daughter was shot in the head, leaving the teen blind in her left eye.

“I’m just grateful for God because he kept her alive. Because the doctors said that type of gunshot wound would’ve killed her,” she said.

The 14-year-old girl, she says is still in a coma.

“The mom is so sad right now. She’s there by her side giving her daughter strength. In the name of God, I hope she recovers,” the 15-year-old’s mother said.

As for her own daughter, she says her life is forever changed.

“She told me she doesn’t want to go to school. And I told her we will see how she can take class at home or do it all online,” she said.

The mother urges parents to watch their kids closely and be aware of who they’re talking to.

“See who is with your children, who are their friends. Don’t trust everyone because you don’t want to experience what I’ve been through,” she said.

