Pelicans in ‘good’ position ahead of draft night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft, the Pelicans are in a “good position” as they’re set to fill their final open roster spot with the No. 8 overall pick.

The Pelicans finished last season below .500 but a dramatic season turnaround put them in a position to qualify for the Play-In Tournament. After winning two elimination games, the Pelicans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the West, pushing top-seeded Phoenix to 6 games before falling in a best-of-7 series.

Now that 2019 No.1 overall pick and superstar Zion Williamson is expected to be in shape and healthy for the upcoming season, expectations are at an all-time high for the Willie Green-coached squad that thrived under the play of Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum.

What else is unconventional for the Pelicans is that they are adding a lottery pick as a returning playoff team thanks to acquiring the pick in the 2019 Anthony Davis trade and because the Lakers missed the postseason.

With their roster mostly set ahead of the upcoming season, the Pelicans have a multitude of options when they make their selection at No. 8 without the pressure of a “make or break” approach.

In making the pick projected to fill their final roster spot, there are a number of ways the Pelicans can add to their deepest team in over a decade.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski; Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero appear to be locks for the first three picks of the draft. So what does that mean for the Pelicans?

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Dyson Daniels - G - G-League Ignite

A name the Pelicans have consistently been linked to is Dyson Daniels. The 19-year-old Australian prospect excelled playing for the G-League’s Ignite, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. If Daniels is available for the Pelicans at No. 8, look for them to try to maximize their second unit defense by pairing him in the backcourt with Jose Alvarado and rolling out forwards Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III, and Larry Nance Jr.

Daniels is 6′8 with a 6′10 wingspan and an imposing physical force. He lacks in 3-pt. shooting, averaging about 25 percent from deep, but with a plethora of offensive firepower concentrated in the starting lineup, and sniper Muphy off of the bench, maximizing the defense could prove to be the way to go. Daniels’ offensive game is also not inept and comes with a strong basketball IQ.

Trading the pick

Trading the pick is a very real scenario for the Pelicans. If Daniels or Shaedon Sharpe are taken before No. 8, we could see the Pelicans trade down to No. 10 in order to take forward Jeremy Sochan out of Baylor, another name the Pelicans have been linked to. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said that the Pelicans are shopping Devonte Graham and that Washington could be buyers in order to move up to No. 8 and send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to New Orleans. It’s also rumored that Phoenix is interesting in trading Cam Johnson to New Orleans to acquire the 8th pick and clear cap space to re-sign Deandre Ayton.

Jeremy Sochan - F - Baylor

Jeremy Sochan has always been on the Pels’ radar and a possible choice for the Pelicans and would likely still be on the board at No. 10 if they were to trade down.

Sochan is possibly the best defender in the draft with the ability to practically guard all positions on the floor. He averaged right at 30 percent from 3-point range and scouts say his shooting has improved in workouts.

6’9 230 18 year old doing all this? Yeah, Jeremy Sochan is making an All-Defense team in his career. pic.twitter.com/NB4qeOybc2 — NBA University (@NBA_University) June 21, 2022

There’s also a scenario out there where Dejounte Murray is reportedly being made available by the Spurs, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. That possibility could shake up a lot on draft night with any and every team possibly wanting in on the deal.

The Spurs are fielding offers for Dejounte Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a “Jrue Holiday-like package”, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/AmD81082Hi — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2022

