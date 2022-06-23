BBB Accredited Business
Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

