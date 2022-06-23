BBB Accredited Business
Violent 24 hours in New Orleans leaves at least 6 people shot

At least six people have been shot in the past 24 hours in New Orleans.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
The NOPD is investigating a triple shooting near the French Quater and a shooting that took the life of a 2-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

One shooting was reported at the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Clio Street. Around 5:15 p.m., police discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few minutes later, three other people were reportedly shot at the corner of Basin and Bienville.

According to NOPD, it happened around 5:45 p.m. EMS transported one victim to the hospital while two others were taken on private conveyance.

No motive or suspect has been in this shooting.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a call of a 2-year-old shot in the 8600 block of Apple Street. When officers arrived the toddler was declared deceased upon arrival at a local hospital. Officers are still trying to piece together what happened. That incident is still under investigation.

