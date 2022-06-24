BBB Accredited Business
2022 NBA Draft: SEC Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason drafted No. 17 by Rockets

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason has been drafted No. 17 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Eason, who was one of the Tigers’ top players and scorers last season, averaged 16.9 points per game coming off the bench for LSU. Eason shot 50% from the field last season and was 80% from the free-throw line. He started only four games while playing in 33 games last season. He also grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game and dished out 1.0 assists per game as well.

RELATED: Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., son of former LSU star, taken No. 3 overall by Rockets

The Cincinnati transfer was also a First-Team All-SEC member in his first year playing in the conference. Eason averaged 24.4 points per game for the Tigers and 29 games with points in double digits.

