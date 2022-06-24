Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., son of former LSU star, taken No. 3 overall by Rockets

BROOKLYN N.Y. (WAFB) - Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., the son of former LSU star Jabari Smith Sr., has been selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Smith Jr. was the 2022 Southeastern Conference Freshman Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points per game for the Tigers.

Smith Jr. scored a career-high 31 points against Vanderbilt while also knocking down seven three-pointers, also a career-high while starting all 34 games for Auburn. In his lone season at Auburn, he was named a member of the All-SEC First Team, an All-SEC Freshman, and a Second-Team All-American.

The Auburn Tiger became the school’s first-ever Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and John R. Wooden Award finalist.

His father played for LSU from 1998-2000 and was a second-round draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.