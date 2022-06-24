Bruce: 1 more day of heat advisories; rain chances return Sunday into next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Out 10 day stretch of near or record breaking heat will last 1 more day into Saturday. Rain chances ramp up Sunday into next week will see lower 90s return, more normal for this time of year. Heat is the major issue again today.

Saturday will once again be quite hot with temperatures near 100, but we will see a bit of relief into the weekend as showers and storms will develop with the strong high pressure that has been keeping us dry and hot pushing a bit to the west on Sunday. Rain chances stay higher into the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor a tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic. This will be the 4th time in history a June storm if named would be called Bonnie. Right now there’s not much to look at, but we will keep you updated. there is no threat for now.

