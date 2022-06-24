DA Williams won’t prosecute patients or physicians following SCOTUS abortion ruling, Councilwoman Moreno says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the Supreme Court’s watershed ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will not prosecute patients or physicians for those seeking abortions, Councilwoman Helena Moreno said in a statement over social media Friday (June 24).

Very much appreciate @orleansparishda, who I just spoke with, and once again committed to not prosecute patients or physicians in New Orleans. #roeoverturned — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) June 24, 2022

Moreno said that the state, which has now made abortions illegal under a trigger law that went into effect the moment SCOTUS handed down their ruling on Roe, cannot prosecute patients or physicians that perform abortions on federal property and that they would be exempt from state law.

Moreno noted that there is a significant amount of federal property available in New Orleans where services could potentially be provided.

Solutions for #roevwadeoverturned include providing services on federal land because it is exempt from state law. The federal government according to assessor records owns a good amount of property in New Orleans. — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) June 24, 2022

