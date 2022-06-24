DA Williams won’t prosecute patients or physicians following SCOTUS abortion ruling, Councilwoman Moreno says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the Supreme Court’s watershed ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will not prosecute patients or physicians for those seeking abortions, Councilwoman Helena Moreno said in a statement over social media Friday (June 24).
Moreno said that the state, which has now made abortions illegal under a trigger law that went into effect the moment SCOTUS handed down their ruling on Roe, cannot prosecute patients or physicians that perform abortions on federal property and that they would be exempt from state law.
Moreno noted that there is a significant amount of federal property available in New Orleans where services could potentially be provided.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.