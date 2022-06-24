BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kenner, Jefferson sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 23) night in River Ridge, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that a Kenner police officer shot a man who was an armed suspect in the leg in the 600 block of Cumberland St. The suspect is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the suspect who was shot and another passenger refused to stop for officers in the Susan Park area and led a chase that ended on Cumberland St. Both suspects bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers shot the armed suspect after he began firing at them, the sheriff said. The second suspect was arrested on the scene and is in custody.

Both suspects are expected to face charges that include aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer, in addition to various traffic-related offenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
Low bond raised for man accused of shooting 2 North Shore girls after raping one; leaving them for dead
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers

Latest News

The NOFD says that they responded to a 1-alarm fire at the same exact location in the 4000...
NOFD investigating ‘suspicious’ 2-alarm fire on Frenchman Street
Officer-involved shooting in Kenner
Officer-involved shooting in Kenner
2-alarm fire breaks out on Frenchman Street
2-alarm fire breaks out on Frenchman Street
Suspicious fire at Frenchman Street residence
Suspicious fire at Frenchman Street residence