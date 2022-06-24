Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kenner, Jefferson sheriff says

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 23) night in River Ridge, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says that a Kenner police officer shot a man who was an armed suspect in the leg in the 600 block of Cumberland St. The suspect is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, the suspect who was shot and another passenger refused to stop for officers in the Susan Park area and led a chase that ended on Cumberland St. Both suspects bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers shot the armed suspect after he began firing at them, the sheriff said. The second suspect was arrested on the scene and is in custody.

Both suspects are expected to face charges that include aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer, in addition to various traffic-related offenses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.