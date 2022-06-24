BBB Accredited Business
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe V. Wade this morning. Lawmakers weigh in on the decision.

Rep. Peter Welch (D) Vermont

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Georgia

Rep. Ralph Norman (R) South Carolina

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) Arizona

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan

Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan

Rep. Sharice Davids (D) Kansas

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D) Oregon

