Manning family reacts to Arch’s commitment to Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the biggest talking points here at the Manning Passing Academy was the commitment of Arch Manning to the University of Texas Longhorns. Now Arch wasn’t available for comment, but his family weighed in.

“Proud of Arch. As his grandfather I wasn’t involved in any of the process. So I just watched. I was proud of the way he handled it. Especially proud of the way Cooper handled it. I know how people wrote about Cooper wanted to do an old school approach. Everything’s changed, the world changes. Nothing in recruiting is the same since Cooper went through it, Peyton went through it, and Eli went through it. Cooper, Ellen, and the family wanted to the best they can for Arch’s experience to be a little more old school,” said Arch’s grandfather, Archie.

“He’s done a good job, he’s been thorough. Obviously you make a decision, you don’t look back, and you make the right decision,” said Arch’s uncle, Eli.

Arch’s best friend and teammate at Newman, Will Randle, is also committed to the Longhorns.

