Nicondra: A break in the heat in sight

Still near triple digits to start the weekend
Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits late into the evening.
Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits late into the evening.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat is the major issue again today. Much of the area is under an excessive heat warning meaning that heat indices or feels like temperatures will be in the 113 to 115 range through the late afternoon and early evening. Saturday will once again be quite hot with temperatures near 100, but we will see a bit of relief into the weekend as showers and storms will develop with the strong high pressure that has been keeping us dry and hot pushing a bit to the west on Sunday. Rain chances stay higher into the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor a tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic. Right now there’s not much to look at, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you.

