NOFD investigating ‘suspicious’ 2-alarm fire on Frenchman Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a 2-alarm fire at a residence on Frenchman Street early Friday (June 24) morning and authorities are calling the blaze ‘suspicious’.

06/24/2022. 2- Alarm Fire. 4514 Frenchman St. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/WzZE4vZ8gl — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) June 24, 2022

The NOFD says that they responded to a 1-alarm fire at the same exact location in the 4000 block of Frenchman Street last Sunday at 3:12 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the early morning Friday blaze at 2:38 a.m. and were able to put the fire out at 3:20 a.m.

The home was unoccupied but began to threaten a neighboring home with residents inside. Responders were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other structures.

