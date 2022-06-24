BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrests two suspects in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Derell Brooks

Derell Brooks, 26, was killed in a shooting on June 8, according to police.
Derell Brooks, 26, was killed in a shooting on June 8, according to police.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested two suspects involved with the murder of 26-year-old Derell Brooks. The two suspects were identified as Traves Scott and Charles Penn.

On June 8 around 3:23 p.m., Officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the 8000 block of Trapier Street. When officers arrived they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared deceased. On June 13, the male was identified as 26-year-old Derrell Brooks. He was the grandson of popular New Orleans musician Detriot Brooks.

Brooks had posted about the murder of his grandson weeks later.

“This, by far has been one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to post,” his tribute began. “As a lot of you know me, I don’t post a lot, but because of God’s strength, I can post this.”

A bystander, Issac Brooks (no relation) had discovered Derell bleeding from his wounds. He recalls Derell asking him to call his mother to let her know he had been shot.

“He was trying to tell me the number and I couldn’t understand and I put the phone by him and he dialed it,” said Isaac.

By the time she got the phone call, she was only able to hear her son struggling for breath over the phone.

Derell was pronounced dead upon arriving at University Hospital.

Through investigation, NOPD was able to determine the suspects, Scott and Penn to be the perpetrators of the incident. Both men will be booked for one count each of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

