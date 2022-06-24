BBB Accredited Business
Plaquemines Parish deputy arrested for child pornography

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A Plaquemines Parish deputy is facing child pornography charges after a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

23-year-old Frederick Bowers, of Pearl River, was arrested and booked with 25 counts of the felony charge of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Bowers was immediately terminated from PPSO, booked at the PPDC and transported to the St. Bernard Parish Jail, where he will be held while awaiting a bond hearing in magistrate court.

