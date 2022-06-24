BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU adds Vanderbilt’s RHP Christian Little

Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky...
Vanderbilt's Christian Little pitches in an NCAA college baseball game against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson continues to add to his team that was one game away from the NCAA Super Regionals and has added his fourth transfer in Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little via the NCAA Transfer Portal according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Little had a 4-4 record in two seasons with the Commodores with a 4.65 ERA while striking out 95 batters in 81.1 innings of work. He joins Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake who was a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year.

The Tigers have also added Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda and coveted North Carolina State first baseman Tommy White who set the NCAA freshman record for home runs last season with 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
Low bond raised for man accused of shooting 2 North Shore girls after raping one; leaving them for dead
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers

Latest News

Arch Manning commits to the Texas Longhorns.
Manning family reacts to Arch’s commitment to Texas
North Carolina State's Tommy White (47) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on...
REPORT: LSU lands coveted N.C. State first baseman Tommy White
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
2022 NBA Draft: SEC Sixth Man of the Year LSU’s Tari Eason drafted No. 17 by Rockets
Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas