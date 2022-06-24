REPORT: LSU lands coveted N.C. State first baseman Tommy White

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has made added a huge piece to his team in North Carolina State’s Tommy White according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers. White set the NCAA freshman home run record with NC State this past season.

White hit 27 home runs for the Wolfpack in 55 games played. He hit .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles and 74 RBI.

🚨TRANSFER SCOOP: Massive day for @LSUbaseball head coach @LSUCoachJ as #LSU has landed coveted @NCStateBaseball first baseman Tommy White out of the Transfer Portal. White set the NCAA freshman home run record with NC State this past season. pic.twitter.com/Cum9zYHyGy — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 24, 2022

LSU is looking to build on the roster that was one game away from the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Tigers have added two players so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal adding Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake, the Big East Pitcher of the Year and Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda. Two key areas where LSU struggled last season, the Tigers did not have a true starting pitcher and defensively they committed 82 errors.

