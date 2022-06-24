St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry turns heads after impressive freshman year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In only seven games last season, Harlem Berry racked up an eye-popping 2,036 yards rushing, with 29 touchdowns overall, and that was as a freshman for St. Martin’s.

“Toward the middle of the season I believed I could do it, but yes I was kind of shocked. I didn’t really know I had that in me. Especially in seven games, coming back from the hurricane, we didn’t have much practice, it really was shocking,” said St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry.

“We did a good job of getting him to that second level. Once we got him to that second level, he has all the ability and agility to get around people. But then he has that extra gear, he can run the 100 yards in nothing. Yeah he’s a pretty good athlete,” said St. Martin’s head coach Frank Gendusa.

Making those freshman numbers even more impressive, Berry has only played two years of organized tackle football.

“I agree with you from a football standpoint. He’s a terror on the basketball court, and I went to the state meet this year to watch him run the 100 and the 200, he’s just an athlete. An athlete can overcome the experience they didn’t pick up earlier. There’s just a lot of natural things Harlem has,” said Gendusa.

Berry is perfecting his craft at a Class 1A school that doesn’t usually get that much exposure, but recruiters no doubt know who the running back is now. He’s pulled in offers from numerous Power-5 schools.

“I don’t really let that stuff get to me, stop me from focusing. I keep working as I always will do. It’s pretty exciting that people are looking at me. I possibly could be going to the next level,” said Berry.

Is this one of the best running backs you’ve coached in your time in the ranks?

“He’s by far the best back I’ve ever had. I’ve had some quality backs over the years. Kids that have worked hard, did a good job for us. To have the ability, the vision, the speed, the toughness, the mental toughness. Harlem, even at this young age, is one of the best backs I’ve seen in a long time,” said Gendusa.

