BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman shot and carjacked in New Orleans East, police say

(Source: Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot and carjacked in New Orleans East, according to police.

The NOPD says they responded to the scene in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who told them she had been carjacked. She is currently being treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The initial call was made at 7:31 AM.

There is no further information at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
St. Tammany man kills 2 teens, bond raised
Low bond raised for man accused of shooting 2 North Shore girls after raping one; leaving them for dead
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers

Latest News

Habitat now taking applications
Home building group donates $4.5 million dollars to build homes damaged after Hurricane Ida
The NOFD says that they responded to a 1-alarm fire at the same exact location in the 4000...
NOFD investigating ‘suspicious’ 2-alarm fire on Frenchman Street
Officer-involved shooting in Kenner
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kenner, Jefferson sheriff says
Officer-involved shooting in Kenner
Officer-involved shooting in Kenner