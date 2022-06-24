Woman shot and carjacked in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot and carjacked in New Orleans East, according to police.

The NOPD says they responded to the scene in the 8700 block of Aberdeen Street to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound who told them she had been carjacked. She is currently being treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

The initial call was made at 7:31 AM.

There is no further information at this time.

