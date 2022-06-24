Zack: Heat warnings continue but change is near

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Excessive Heat Warning is up for today and likely will continue into the weekend as the peak of the heat wave is upon us.

It’s going to be a scorcher as we round out the work week on this Friday. Highs will soar through the afternoon to near or over 100 degrees. This combined with the humidity will allow for heat index values to climb to around 108. Considering our overnight lows are struggling to fall below 80 degrees, the heat warning is up for many.

Rain chances remain very low for now but change is coming and it will finally put an end to this streak of high heat. Today’s 20% coverage will increase a little bit more on Saturday before we see a big jump in storm coverage going into the second half of the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be falling back into the lower 90s and don’t be surprised if we experience a good bit of cloud cover taking us down into the 80s once storms start popping.

A look ahead to next week brings pretty typical summer stuff as highs will be in the low 90s with a daily mixture of sun and storms.

Over the next week the tropics may become a bit more active as models are detecting a strong wave crossing the Atlantic and heading for the Caribbean. This is still multiple days away from any land areas so we’ll watch and monitor it.

