Catholic statue vandalized in NOLA after Roe V. Wade decision

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Algiers Point over the weekend, people in the neighborhood gathered to cleanup a defaced statue and place of prayer meant to honor the unborn children of abortion.

Hillary Moise is currently using a walker with a cracked hip and broken ribs, but says she saw a picture on her phone and showed up to help.

“Just the anger in the world and the country is really sad right now,” said Moise.

She says she knows others may not share her opinion on abortion, but that doesn’t make it OK to commit crimes.

Still, she holds no ill will towards the person or persons involved.

“I think we still need to be one country. And I think we need to respect each others opinions,” said Moise.

“There’s got to be a lot of anger and angst to do something like this.”

“I hope that they’re sorry one day, that’s all. But I hope that their day is a good day, a better day.”

Meantime, tensions remain for many who are still coping with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and what trying to figure out what it means for states that have trigger laws, like Louisiana.

“It’s immediate,” said FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.

“This law was passed back in 2006. It’s one of the most conservative trigger laws in all of America. If you live in Louisiana, your right to an abortion has ended.”

Louisiana law does still allow pregnancies to be terminated under extreme circumstances, such as a life threatening emergency to the mother or an ectopic pregnancy.

But Sherman says finding an abortion clinic nearby just became next to impossible.

Get on a bus, a plane, a car or train to Illinois maybe. We are in the deep south. Nowhere nearby.”

While four of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe say this will not set a precedent to take away more rights, Sherman believes for some, the credibility of the high court has already been damaged.

“I think same sex marriage is chief among that list and contraception has to be on there, because they’re rooted in the same protection that Roe v. Wade was,” said Sherman.

“If you are pro-life, you are celebrating today. It’s been a multi-decade challenge. If you are pro-choice, you are protesting and horrified today. The country moves further apart.”

