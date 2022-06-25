BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Near-record temperatures again before relief to end the weekend

Rain chances become more widespread
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more round of near-record to record-breaking temperatures Saturday before cooler temperatures roll around.

Today highs will once again climb into the high 90s, with some triple digits in the region. Heat index values will reach heat advisory criteria again, in effect until this evening. Feels-like temperatures could range from 108 to 112 degrees, especially in metro areas.

By Sunday, a rainy pattern will move in bearing much-needed relief from the heat. Highs will shoot back down into the low 90s, much closer to the seasonal averages. Overnight lows still stay in the high 70s.

Sunday and Monday look to be the stormiest days with widespread rainfall and some stronger storms possible. By Tuesday the typical afternoon showers and storms return with rain chances each day through the beginning of next weekend.

