Human remains found underneath Amite residence; woman arrested

Joanna Phelps, 39, has been arrested since police made the chilling discovery
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite woman is behind bars after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home Friday (June 24).

Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, and she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

It’s unclear what led up to police obtaining a search warrant, but they say that once it was executed in the 300 block of South Third Street, the grim discovery was made at a residence there. Police say that went they entered the unoccupied home, they found that the floor had recently been replaced, which is what prompted officers to remove the boards where they found the remains.

Police didn’t explain the connection to Phelps but noted that she was arrested shortly after the search.

The remains are now with the parish coroner’s office for identification, police say.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved

