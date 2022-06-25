Louisiana leaders react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From joy to outrage, members of the state congressional delegation are expressing a variety of reactions to the overturning of Roe v Wade.

It has been one of the most hotly contested issues for the past 50 years and now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, members of the state congressional delegation weigh in.

“I am pro-life, I think the decision-making process should be back at the states and as a pro-life person I am very pleased with it,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La).

The state of Louisiana recently passed a trigger law banning abortions which does not include exceptions if a woman is the victim of rape or incest and Governor Edwards who is pro-life, issued a statement today saying’ I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able to determine whether to continue with the pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act.’ Congressman Troy Carter agrees.

“To watch the Supreme Court, strip away rights, it’s a dark day for America,” said Carter (D-La).

Carter says Congress may attempt to change the constitution to allow abortions though he admits it would be a tough fight.

“I’m afraid the US Congress is heavily stacked with those who feel differently of course we won’t give up and will fight to bring people to the capital to fight for reproductive freedoms,” said Carter.

Some have suggested that outlawing abortions may force women to go underground, something which senator Bill Cassidy downplays.

“What I want a mother to see as an option or social services and the support of the community and they know there’s another family that wants their child there are such a demand for options. Mama is whole, baby is whole and there’s another family involved that is happier because of it,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy says he’s happy with Louisiana’s trigger law which outlaws abortions immediately, saying the legislature reflected the will of the people of Louisiana.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana put out a tweet today which says ‘Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the constitution since the ruling was rendered and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the state’s corrects a legal and moral error’.

