Myles Brennan weighs in on the LSU QB battle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the Manning Passing Academy there’s over 40 college quarterbacks. None has more experience on the collegiate level than Myles Brennan. He’s back for another season with the Tigers, and trying to be QB1.

Myles Brennan: It’s part of being in the game, it’s part of being in the spotlight, part of there can only be one quarterback playing at one time. So I’ve been in this position before, and I’ve come out on top. So I know what I have to do to do, and that’s between me and me. I think the biggest thing is I’m the oldest quarterback in there. We’re all trying to help each other. Whether it’s me helping Walker, helping Nuss, helping Jayden. We’re all pushing each other. I learn things from Nuss, from Jayden, we pick each other’s brains. It’s not like Walker’s on the bottom of the chart because he’s the youngest. We’re all pushing each other.

Brennan’s last high school season was in 2016 at St. Stanislaus. To the quarterback that feels like an eternity ago.

Walker Howard the other day goes, I want to tell you something. ‘I was like what’s up?’ He goes when you were a freshman at LSU I was in the seventh grade. I was like, ‘I didn’t need to know that.’ I know I’m old, I’m good. It’s just, time flies for sure.

Brennan’s roommate this week at the MPA, former LSU QB Max Johnson. The former Tiger transferred to Texas A&M after the firing of Coach Orgeron.

Max Johnson: We talked about old memories at LSU. Kind of what happened the last six months. We’ve been catching up. Telling funny stories about each other’s teams. All that stuff. I guess it’s more about catching up.

