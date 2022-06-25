Nicondra: Extreme heat streak finally breaking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brutal stretch of days with high temperatures close to 100 in many areas some relief is finally on the horizon. The strong high pressure keeping skies mostly clear is beginning to break. Saturday brought a few storms to curb the afternoon temperatures and we can expect more for Sunday as a weak frontal boundary sinks into the area.

We could see a few strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon with the risk returning Monday afternoon as there is plenty of heat and moisture to work with in the region. The increased rain coverage will allow for temperatures to top out closer to our long term averages in the low 90s.

That frontal boundary will linger off shore and could provide a focus to see a weak tropical disturbance forming later in the week in the western Gulf. Likely just a coastal rain maker that will drift into Texas, but we will monitor it for you in the Fox 8 weather center.

