BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Extreme heat streak finally breaking

More rain in the forecast
Some strong storms likely Sunday should help break the long stretch of brutal heat across...
Some strong storms likely Sunday should help break the long stretch of brutal heat across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a brutal stretch of days with high temperatures close to 100 in many areas some relief is finally on the horizon. The strong high pressure keeping skies mostly clear is beginning to break. Saturday brought a few storms to curb the afternoon temperatures and we can expect more for Sunday as a weak frontal boundary sinks into the area.

We could see a few strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon with the risk returning Monday afternoon as there is plenty of heat and moisture to work with in the region. The increased rain coverage will allow for temperatures to top out closer to our long term averages in the low 90s.

That frontal boundary will linger off shore and could provide a focus to see a weak tropical disturbance forming later in the week in the western Gulf. Likely just a coastal rain maker that will drift into Texas, but we will monitor it for you in the Fox 8 weather center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers
venetian isles
North Shore teen blinded, and another still in a coma after Venetian Isles shooting

Latest News

Weekend forecast
Hannah: Near-record temperatures again before relief to end the weekend
A break in the heat comes late weekend
Bruce: 1 more day of heat advisories; rain chances return Sunday into next week
Feels like temperatures remain in the triple digits late into the evening.
Nicondra: A break in the heat in sight
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Heat warnings continue but change is near