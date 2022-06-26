C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t lack for confidence when it comes to his game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since 2019, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been bringing the energy to the Saints.

He’s a key piece to what could be one of the best secondary’s in the league this year.

Gardner-Johnson says they’ve got to take advantage of all the talent on both sides of the ball this season.

“Gotta capitalize on the opportunity of having all these fellas on the team. Like Tyrann and Jarvis. We gotta just capitalize on the opportunities with people being here. Can’t squander it,” said C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

With Tyrann Mathieu bringing his veteran leadership to the team, Gardner-Johnson wants to learn what he can from the Super Bowl champion.

“I just gotta understand, how did he carry a team to the Super Bowl? I had a vet last year with Malcolm, now I got a young vet. He’s a younger vet. Just take some more tools and just get better and get one actually,” said Gardner-Johnson.

Entering his fourth year with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson doesn’t lack confidence at all.

He says he’s the best nickel in the NFL, and that he doesn’t get enough respect from the league.

“I ain’t got no respect here, as in the league doesn’t respect me. They don’t respect me bro. I’m the menace. That’s what y’all call me. Y’all ain’t never said I was the best nickel in the league yet. I say that more than y’all say that. Good Morning Football put two outside corners in front of me as a slot corner. Last time I checked, Jalen plays outside. So does Marlon. They don’t wanna put me at 1. I don’t care about it. I got a team to take care of. There’s 52 other guys in the locker room right now. We’ll be No. 1 together,” said Gardner-Johnson.

The former Florida Gator saw action in 12 games last season, tallying 46 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.