Hannah: Rainy, seasonal pattern will break the heat streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Record temperatures are over and a more seasonal pattern moves into the area Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s and rain chances return. Sunday widespread showers and storms are possible, with the highest chances for rain in the afternoon and evening. Most of the area could see rainfall today.

At the start of the week, lingering moisture could allow for more showers and storms in the region. Monday looks like the highest chance for rain, but storms are possible each afternoon through the week as a more typical summer pattern locks in.

Temperatures through the week will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the high 70s.

