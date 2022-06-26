BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic from Africa has a 70 percent chance of forming into at least a tropical depression in the next five days.(National Weather Service)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances capable of affecting weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and giving one -- a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic from Africa -- a high chance of forming into at least a tropical depression in the coming days.

In its Sunday afternoon forecast released at 1 p.m., the NHC in Miami said the tropical wave was fronted by thunderstorm activity about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and that the system “continues to show signs of organization.”

Forecasters added, “Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early-to-middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15-20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.”

The NHC gave the system a 40 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours, and a 70 percent chance of formation through the next five days. Should the system develop into a named Atlantic storm, it would become Tropical Storm Bonnie.

The Hurricane Center also is tracking a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure in the northern Gulf, off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. Forecasters expect this system to be slow in developing as it drifts westward to west-southwestward over the northern Gulf over the next few days, giving it only a low 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online

Latest News

Three day outlook
Hannah: Rainy, seasonal pattern will break the heat streak
Some strong storms likely Sunday should help break the long stretch of brutal heat across...
Nicondra: Extreme heat streak finally breaking
Weekend forecast
Hannah: Near-record temperatures again before relief to end the weekend
A break in the heat comes late weekend
Bruce: 1 more day of heat advisories; rain chances return Sunday into next week