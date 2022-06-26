BBB Accredited Business
LSU 2023 football recruiting class starting to take shape

Wide receiver Kyle Parker is the latest commitment in LSU's 2023 class. Source: Kyle Parker
Wide receiver Kyle Parker is the latest commitment in LSU's 2023 class.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Day isn’t until December, but the LSU coaches are hard at work forming that 2023 class.

Right now, the Tigers possess six commits in the group. The football recruiting service, On3, currently has Brian Kelly’s crew at No. 16 overall. But it’s no doubt early in the game.

LSU’s latest commitment, Kyle Parker, a wide receiver out of Lovejoy, Texas. Paker measures right under 5′11″, weighing in at 180 pounds.

Parker’s father played his high school football at McDonogh 35 in New Orleans.

Next up as a possible commitment, Rummel cornerback Ashton Stamps. The Tigers offered the Raider star at their elite camp.

The Tigers are also in need of a QB. Possible options there are Dante Moore, out of Detroit, Michigan, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins.

Collins, who plays at Woodlawn High, is currently verbally committed to Purdue, but LSU is making a push to flip him the Tigers way.

LSU is the favorite to land 5-star wide receiver, Shelton Sampson, Jr. out of Catholic High in Baton Rouge. His decision is possibly coming during the fall football season.

Here’s a list of their current commits:

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

