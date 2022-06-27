Abortion rally held in New Orleans’ Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge on Monday blocked the enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban, at least for now.

The state’s “trigger law” outlawing abortions went into effect on Friday, but Judge Robin Giarusso has put that on hold. A preliminary injunction hearing will be held on July 8.

Giarusso issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), saying that the state’s anti-abortion “trigger law” is unconstitutionally vague.

“I am very grateful that they’re putting in the effort to try and consider adjusting this for us,” said activist Mason Smith.

In spite of the TRO, protesters rallied at Jackson Square on Mon., June 27, to express their displeasure with the high court’s decision.

Protestors say some are considering moving away from Louisiana if the abortion ban is ultimately upheld.

“I’ve been talking to friends abroad about what visas are looking like right now. A lot of people are considering leaving,” said Jackson Downie.

“I think at the end of the day, the statute will be upheld. It is a legitimate exercise of state political power and abortions will be illegal,” said Loyola law professor Dane Ciolino.

Protesters say they will keep up the pressure until the issue is resolved.

“If some people feel they don’t like abortions, they don’t have to get one. That’s what America is about,” said activist Simon Whatley.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says he will be appealing Monday’s civil court ruling lifting the state ban on abortions.

“It is unfortunate that there are those who continue to utilize confusion, misinformation and deceit and scare tactics in the face of the recent SCOTUS Dobbs decision,” Landry said in a statement. ”We would remind everyone that the laws that are now in place were enacted by the people through state constitution amendments and the Louisiana legislature, which the citizens elect representatives. We are fully prepared to defend these laws in our state courts just as we have in our federal courts.”

