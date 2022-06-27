Bruce: Clouds and spotty storms keep temps in check

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly 2 weeks of at or near record heat and drought conditions, the heat wave is behind us, and these last few days of June will bring more typical weather for this time of year.

This whole pattern breakdown was in response to a weak low that continues to crawl its way along our coast. Having this low near us will lead to another day of widespread clouds and some storm chances. The most likely period for seeing the storms will be during the afternoon hours. Watch for heavy rains at times and remember that lightning can be dangerous during our summer months. Highs today will stay in the upper 80s.

Each afternoon this week, we will see the pop-up storms, with about a 40 percent coverage. Highs will remain in the lower 90s into the July 4th weekend.

In the tropics, you would think it’s August when you look at the tropical development graphic. Three areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but the good news is there is little concern for us locally. The closest area being monitored is the weak low off the Louisiana and Texas coastlines. There may be some organization to this over the next few days, but most of the “weather” associated with it will end up in Texas. The other two waves out over the Atlantic look to avoid us for now.

