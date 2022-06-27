BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Rain and storms provide relief from above-average June temperatures

Daily highs near-normal all week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wetter week is ahead, more typical of June.

High temperatures will stay around average for the time of year as widespread chances for rain showers and storms linger all week. Each day temperatures will likely just surpass 90 degrees. Overnight lows remain in the mid 70s.

Wednesday looks to have the highest coverage of rainfall, but late day storms are possible each day through the weekend. Flash flooding may be a concern with training storms as a boundary is positioned over the region through the next few days.

