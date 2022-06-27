Man slain inside vehicle on Louisa Street in Ninth Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was found shot to death late Sunday night (June 26) inside a vehicle parked in the Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the victim inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Louisa Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police did not disclose the man’s identity, nor say whether it had developed a suspect or motive in the killing. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Robert Long at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.