NOPD investigates a series of shootings in the past 24 hours

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating several shootings that happened in the past 24 hours.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Painters Street where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hours later police responded to another shooing in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Then just after 5 p.m., police responded to another shooting at the intersection of St. Roch and North Miro St.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on his condition.

If you have an information about any of these shootings please contact Crimestoppers.

