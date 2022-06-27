BBB Accredited Business
One man dead after a shooting in Harvey Sunday afternoon

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Harvey left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Manhattan Blvd. They located a man inside a vehicle near the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and 8th Street.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

