Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 (PTC) at 4 p.m. on June 27.

1ST HURRICANE OF 2022? Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season. West runner into Central America. Y’all, we like high pressure—it may fry us at times during the summer but it also does this. #lawx pic.twitter.com/Qw2w3UdC1p — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) June 27, 2022

Heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin in the southern Windward Islands late Tuesday. PTC #2 is expected to strengthen into a weak category 1 hurricane headed towards Nicaragua by 2 p.m. Friday.

PTC #2 would become Bonnie.

Bruce: Bonnie soon to be born. The hurricane center has put a track out as the storm slowly develops into a tropical storm and weak cat 1 hurricane as it hits Nicaragua early this weekend. We have no threat as high pressure to its north keep it heading west. pic.twitter.com/birUr09GqP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 27, 2022

