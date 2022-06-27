BBB Accredited Business
Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America

Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's...
Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's first hurricane, aimed at Central America.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 (PTC) at 4 p.m. on June 27.

Heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin in the southern Windward Islands late Tuesday. PTC #2 is expected to strengthen into a weak category 1 hurricane headed towards Nicaragua by 2 p.m. Friday.

PTC #2 would become Bonnie.

Visit the Hurricane Center to track the tropics in real-time. Download the weather app to stay ahead of the storm this hurricane season.

