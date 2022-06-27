Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 (PTC) at 4 p.m. on June 27.
Heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin in the southern Windward Islands late Tuesday. PTC #2 is expected to strengthen into a weak category 1 hurricane headed towards Nicaragua by 2 p.m. Friday.
PTC #2 would become Bonnie.
