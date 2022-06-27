Zack: Rain chances are back and the heat not as bad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave is now behind us and these last few days of June will bring more typical weather for this time of year.

This whole pattern breakdown was in response to a weak low that continues to crawl its way along our coast. Having this low near us will lead to another day of widespread clouds and some storm chances. The most likely period for seeing the storms will be during the afternoon hours. Watch out for heavy rains at times and the lightning can be so dangerous during our summer months. Highs today will be held in the upper 80s.

Once we get to Tuesday and beyond I see no reason to change the day-to-day forecast. Each afternoon we will see the pop up storms, about a 40% coverage. Outside of that you will get a mixture of sun and heat with highs in the lower 90s. This trend in weather continues right on into the 4th of July weekend.

In the tropics you would think it’s August when you look at the tropical development graphic. Three areas are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center but the good news is there is little concern for us locally. The closest area being monitored is the weak low off the Louisiana and Texas coastlines. There may be some organization to this over the next few days but most of the “weather” associated with it will end up in Texas. The other two waves out over the Atlantic look to avoid us for now.

