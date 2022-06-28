Abortion clinics reopen in La.; PlanB contraception is in high demand

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, PlanB, the emergency contraception pill is in high demand.

Scott Beninato is a pharmacist and co-owner of Castellon Pharmacy in New Orleans.

“Plan B, the brand name from what we can tell is not available right now and when it is available they limit how many when we can get,” said Beninato.

Beninato has been in contact with wholesalers about PlanB.

“Sometimes they just say the manufacturer can’t supply us, sometimes they say it’s on back order, they’re not really giving us because I think all this is just happening too quick, so they don’t have much information yet,” he said.

Some national pharmacies say they will limit how much customers can buy.

Castellon still has it and stock and also sells a generic form.

“The generic they have plenty of,” said Beninato.

Deon Haywood, Executive Director of Women with a Vision which distributes PlanB.

“PlanB is for now all of it is still available and we’re going to continue to do what we can do to help our community and even if it goes away, we’re still going to be here for people in our community,” Haywood.

The organization provides resources and education to the public in person and online.

“We want to reclaim something for ourselves in this moment and help people understand you do have the power, if you’re not on birth control, where can you get those, where can you get it, how can access it. Any way we can help people figure out what their next steps can be and what’s within their control,” said Haywood.

This week, a New Orleans judge issued a temporary restraining order stopping Louisiana from prohibiting most abortions.

“I was excited, of course, because we know that people need this service,” said Haywood.

Louisiana Right to Life, a pro-life group, says it is confident the state’s pro-life laws will be vindicated. Its executive director Benjamin Clapper issued the following statement.

“While these matters are still developing, Louisiana law is clear that babies will be protected from abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned. We are confident that our courts, whether at the district, appellate, or state Supreme Court level, will affirm our laws in time. It is telling that the Shreveport abortion business filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish looking for a district judge who would side with abortion. We are thankful our Attorney General Jeff Landry will vigorously defend our pro-life laws. We look forward to these frivolous lawsuits being dismissed, and Louisiana will continue to work together to protect babies and support moms.”

And people on both sides of the issue say they will keep educating women about their options, though the options they present may differ.

Most abortion clinics in Louisiana have reopened following the temporary restraining order.

Kathaleen Pittman, administrator of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport says the clinic is again providing abortion care.

And Amy Irvin, spokesperson for Delta Women’s Clinic in Baton Rouge says the facility reopened on Tuesday and is providing counseling, surgeries, and medication for abortion and she said the Women’s Health Care Center in New Orleans will reopen on Thursday.

Irvin says they are prioritizing clients who had their appointments canceled after the Supreme Court issued its ruling and Louisiana’s anti-abortion trigger law immediately went into effect on Friday.

