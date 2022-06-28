Bruce: Summer pattern locks in; sun, clouds, storms and watching the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we wrap up the final week of June, there is no surprise that we are in a tropical pattern with very humid air, spotty late morning and evening storms and the tropics are coming alive.

Like today, it will be the typical mixture of sun and clouds before giving way to some pop-up thunderstorms. Everything in the atmosphere will be slow-moving today, so if a storm pops overhead, it could be heavy. Rain coverage will be around 40 percent as highs hit 90.

Bruce: A little something for everyone. Sun, clouds, showers a few storms and last but not least heat and humidity. Rain coverage after lunch rises to 40% as the temps hit the 90 degree mark. with high humidity it will feel like 100°. pic.twitter.com/MH6ZAWzuoV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 28, 2022

This pattern should stay consistent through the middle of the week, while we see what this western Gulf disturbance does. As it moves inland along the Texas Coast late in the week, this could allow for a surge of southerlies off to its east. That means the chances of higher rain coverage come Thursday and Friday here locally. Our weather will be influenced by it even into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Right now, I’m sticking with a mixture of sun and storms throughout the Fourth of July weekend. But it wouldn’t surprise me to see those higher-than-normal rain chances at the end of the week creep on into the weekend.

Not only do we have things going on in the Gulf from a tropical perspective, but we also are monitoring two waves in the Atlantic. The first is nearing the Caribbean and is set to eventually become Bonnie. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, a track hugging the South American coastline is likely before it plows into Central America this weekend. It could be our first Atlantic hurricane of the season, but is no worry for our area. Behind it is another wave, which is still a ways off and shows no signs of formation right now.

