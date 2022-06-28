BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to Tennessee where he allegedly shot an Erin Police Officer during a traffic stop.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A manhunt is underway after a New Orleans murder suspect fled to Tennessee and reportedly shot a police officer, according to law enforcement sources.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown, 32, shot and killed a woman just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Projects on Bienville Street.

The woman was shot multiple times and transported to a hospital where she later died, police say.

Haunting cell phone video of the killing was captured from a nearby apartment window and widely shared on social media. In the video, a man believed to be Brown, armed with an AR-15 rifle, walks up to a female victim, who is already shot and lying nearly motionless in a parking lot, and fires two more rounds into her body execution-style.

Cell phone video from a nearby apartment building window shows a man believed to be BJ Brown...
Cell phone video from a nearby apartment building window shows a man believed to be BJ Brown walking up to a female victim, lying nearly dead in a parking lot, and shooting her two more times execution-style.(WVUE)

Brown is believed to have fled to Tennessee after the shooting.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an officer was making a traffic stop in the city of Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, around 9 p.m. Monday. Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says Brown pulled over and got out of his vehicle before shooting into the officer’s car, striking him.

WSMV Erin map
WSMV Erin map

TBI says the officer returned fire before Brown ran into the woods.

The officer was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

Canine units and helicopters have been searching for Brown in the area of Highway 149, between Old Highway 149 and Pitts Loop. Residents are asked to avoid the area and to report any suspicious activity or people by calling 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

Latest News

WSMV Erin map
Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop, manhunt underway
WSMV search for EPD shooter
Search for man who shot Erin Police officer continues
Political analyst Mike Sherman on Mayor Cantrell's plunging approval rating, for Tuesday, June 28
Political analyst Mike Sherman on Mayor Cantrell's plunging approval rating, for Tuesday, June 28
WSMV Erin map
Erin Police officer shot Monday night