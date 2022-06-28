Hannah: Tropical moisture and more seasonal June rain coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More moisture pumps into the region the next few days.

A disturbance in the tropics is bringing rain chances to the area, but impacts are limited to isolated heavy rain showers for our area. The system is moving southwest away from Louisiana and Mississippi, but will increase our rain coverage by the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday have the highest precipitation chances as the disturbance in the Gulf is forecast to make a north turn towards the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing a surge of moisture and rain to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Due to the cloudy and rainy conditions, temperatures stay around or below average through the end of the week in the low 90s. Overnight lows remain around 80 degrees.

