BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Tropical moisture and more seasonal June rain coming

Temperatures stay around average
Rainy week ahead
Rainy week ahead(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More moisture pumps into the region the next few days.

A disturbance in the tropics is bringing rain chances to the area, but impacts are limited to isolated heavy rain showers for our area. The system is moving southwest away from Louisiana and Mississippi, but will increase our rain coverage by the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday have the highest precipitation chances as the disturbance in the Gulf is forecast to make a north turn towards the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing a surge of moisture and rain to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Due to the cloudy and rainy conditions, temperatures stay around or below average through the end of the week in the low 90s. Overnight lows remain around 80 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tues., June 28 at 4 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., June 28 at 4 p.m.
Bruce: Hot, humid, storms and tropics watch
Bruce: Summer pattern locks in; sun, clouds, storms and watching the tropics
Next 3 Days
Zack: Typical summer with daily storm chances
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean