BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Houma man arrested for rape and sex crimes involving children

Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, is being held on a bond over $1,000,000
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man is behind bars and is being held on a bond over $1,000,000 for rape and sex crime involving children, according to Terrebonne sheriff Tim Soignet.

The arrest was announced Monday (June 27).

Rodney Joseph Arabie, 47, was booked in the Terrebonne Parish Jail for first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, and molestation of a juvenile. He’s being held on a bond of $1,350,000.

An investigation was launched on June 21 after authorites heard of allegations from the victim, a juvenile family member. Detectives say that they learned the victim was allegedly sexually assualted at multiple locations around the parish and over a span of several years.

Authorities say that Arabie admitted to the allegations during questioning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online

Latest News

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
A hospital room with a bed.
Supreme Court’s decision on Roe impacts health insurers
Abortion rally held in New Orleans’ Jackson Square
Abortion rally held in New Orleans’ Jackson Square