Houma man arrested for rape and sex crimes involving children

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma man is behind bars and is being held on a bond over $1,000,000 for rape and sex crime involving children, according to Terrebonne sheriff Tim Soignet.

The arrest was announced Monday (June 27).

Rodney Joseph Arabie, 47, was booked in the Terrebonne Parish Jail for first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, and molestation of a juvenile. He’s being held on a bond of $1,350,000.

An investigation was launched on June 21 after authorites heard of allegations from the victim, a juvenile family member. Detectives say that they learned the victim was allegedly sexually assualted at multiple locations around the parish and over a span of several years.

Authorities say that Arabie admitted to the allegations during questioning.

