If you’re shopping for fireworks this holiday weekend, expect less bang for your buck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Prepare to spend more this Fourth of July holiday as fireworks stands are also falling victim to inflation and shipping issues.

Colette Moses of C&C Fireworks said inflation and supply shortages are impacting her new business.

“We were very surprised you know just to see what it actually costs and I’m like wow you know,” she said.

And customers can expect some items missing from the shelf.

“I think some of those childhood favorites-- the smoke bomb. Those are a huge shortage. You know customers are coming in for that and we just can’t find them anywhere right now.”

Just next door at Roussel’s Fireworks, owner Bruce Roussel said in the 22 years of operating, prices are exploding.

“Prices are probably elevated some, to be honest with you, unfortunately. Hopefully, it’ll come down a little but that COVID really changed things,” he said.

For some products, he’s had to increase prices up to $8. Not to mention, he’s had to pay higher costs for shipping.

“With the diesel fuel and trying to get things from different warehouses because it’s been hard to get it from one particular warehouse.”

Roussel said some products he ordered won’t even arrive in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

“More money to get products and it’s just been a whirlwind,” he said. “Certain things some items will be short, some items will be good.”

Rising fuel costs, inflation, and shipping issues have these business owners ‘seeing stars’ and will leave customers spending a little more for a lot less sparkle.

“Things that are going on economically—we don’t want their holiday to be impacted you know because of what’s going on with mom and dad or money in the house,” said Moses. “So we have budget-friendly items and we’re willing to work with the customer.”

Both business owners said they have plenty of fireworks in stock that have carried over from the last few years. Roussel said this year, business has been slow due to families leaving town for the Fourth of July holiday.

