BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

Latest News

WSMV Erin map
Erin Police officer shot during traffic stop, manhunt underway
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
CVS and Rite Aid announced the limiting purchases of emergency contraception due to an increase...
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein