Mayor Cantrell’s approval rating down 18 points since last year, most residents say city is on the wrong track

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new survey by the New Orleans Crime Coalition reveals the majority of New Orleans residents don’t believe the city is heading in the right direction, and the majority said crime and public safety is the biggest issue facing the Crescent City.

The survey, which was conducted in early June, polled 800 New Orleans residents via phone. 59 percent were Black, 33 percent were white and 8 percent are classified as other.

Most residents, 75 percent, said the city was on the wrong track. 63 percent cited crime and public safety as the major issue facing New Orleans, with 62 percent of Black residents agreeing and 65 percent of white residents.

Street repair and maintenance, as well as drainage and flooding, as the second and third most important issues behind crime, respectively.

“You live in New Orleans, your life is in danger,” said Brother Albert Mims, an anti-crime advocate with a history of speaking for crime victims in the city. “I just want to tell my brothers and sisters out there that we got to stop. We got to stop and take a check from the neck up. It’s ok to be afraid, but don’t let it intimidate you.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s approval ratings took a nosedive, with 48 percent of residents polled saying they disapproved of the job she is doing. When the survey was conducted last year, Mayor Cantrell had a 66 percent approval rating.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson also saw a dip in his approval rating, with 44 percent of city residents saying they approve of the job he is doing.

“We normally do not see them drop so far so fast,” said Robert Collins, a policy analyst at Dillard University. “A lot of this is just a reaction against the Mayor and the police chief telling people, ‘Oh, things are not that bad.’ But people have eyes, and they can look and see things are very bad.”

“The reason why we believe it fell so fast is simply that the crime rate has been spiking, and whenever a city’s crime rate spikes, we can expect that the numbers will fall,” Collins continued.

The full survey can be viewed here.

A city spokesperson, when asked for a statement, responded with the following:

“Public safety is the number one priority for this administration – it always has been, and it always will be. Mayor Cantrell agrees we need more investments in public safety. As a result, Mayor Cantrell plans to devote over $40 million in federal funding to address our critical public safety needs, including enhanced equipment and new police vehicles, a DNA crime lab, and upgrades and improvements to the NOPD training academy.”

“Our administration will continue to make smart investments towards public safety in order to give the women and men of the NOPD every available tool in the toolbox to better protect the public.”

